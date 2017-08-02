Shouting, fighting and an arrest in 'another senseless homicide'

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Brashear Dr. around 12:50 p.m. (Source: dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Tempers boiled over briefly as police responded to the city's latest fatal shooting.

It happened in front of an apartment building in the 1200 block of Brashear Drive in the Algonquin neighborhood shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim is described as a 20-year-old, African-American male. Evidence markers at the scene indicated multiple shots were fired from the street just a few feet away from the victim’s body.

Emotions were running high among people claiming to be friends and family of the victim as more than a dozen police worked the scene. There was some shouting and a brief scuffle where a punch was thrown.

LMPD is offering few details.

“I'm not going to get into any of the specifics of the case,” LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. “I think primarily what needs to be stated here is we have another senseless homicide in Louisville, Kentucky. One that I'm deeply sorry for the family and the community.”

Mitchell appealed for calm as the investigation moves forward. LMPD announced late Wednesday that 20-year-old Deandre Williams has been taken into custody in connection to the homicide.

Persons with additional information that can help police are asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

