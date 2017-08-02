Man says 'stress and frustration' caused him to assault infant

SHELBYVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Shelby County man has been arrested on charges that he assaulted an infant.

Justin Lee Glyden, 28, of Shelbyville, was taken into custody August 1.

Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office were called to Norton Children's Hospital about a five-week-old believed to be the victim of an assault. The child was suffering from multiple rib fractures and possible broken femur, according to the Glyden's arrest report.

Some of the rib fractures, believed to be a total of 14, were healing, but some of the fractures were new indicating the child had been assaulted on several occasions.

Under questioning by detectives, Glyden admitted that he abused the child between July 13 and August 1. He said stress and frustration toward the child caused the injuries.

