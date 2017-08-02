Phillies cancel plans to honor Pete Rose

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia Phillies have canceled plans to honor Pete Rose next week because of a woman's claim she had a sexual relationship with baseball's hit king when she was a minor.



The woman, identified as Jane Doe this week in a court filing, said Rose called her in 1973, when she was 14 or 15, and they began a sexual relationship in Cincinnati that lasted several years. She also alleges Rose met her in locations outside Ohio for sex.



Rose's lawyer says the woman's claims are unverified.



The Phillies were going to induct Rose into their Wall of Fame in an on-field ceremony on Aug. 12. Rose bobbleheads were going to be distributed on Aug. 11.



The Phillies will not give away the collectibles and said fans with tickets for either game can exchange them.



Rose says, "I am concerned that other matters will overshadow the goodwill associated with Alumni Weekend, and I agree with the decision not to participate."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

