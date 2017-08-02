McIlroy to use best friend as caddie for at least 2 weeks

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Rory McIlroy says he got rid of a caddie so that he could keep a friend.
McIlroy parted ways with J.P. Fitzgerald after the British Open and will use his best friend, Harry Diamond, as his caddie in the Bridgestone Invitational and the PGA Championship next week.
Still to be determined is how long he uses Diamond, and what McIlroy does after the PGA Championship.
McIlroy says there wasn't one incident that led to him switching caddies. He says players and caddies go through ups and downs, and they were starting to happen far too frequently. McIlroy and Fitzgerald worked together for nine years. McIlroy says they remain friends and he didn't want their roles as player and caddie to change that.
