Worrell wins medals, loses wedding dress in Hungary

Former UofL swimmer Kelsi Worrell came home from the FINA World Championships will a bunch of new medals, a year older, and some more stress.

"On my birthday I was just scrolling through twitter and read a tweet that says, 'Wedding planning is pretty stressful, for a lot of brides it just got even more stressful,' click on the article and find out Alfred Angelo filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and that's where I bought my wedding dress," Worrell said. "So I found out that I lost my wedding dress, that I completely paid for, on my birthday."

She and Thomas Dahlia, who also swam for UofL, are getting married in three months.

"I have to find a new wedding dress, but my fiance Thomas is incredible. He managed to send all or our invitations while I was away, got a lot of things under control and even through the wedding dress situation, he was like reminding me, okay, you're here on business, like you're just gonna focus on the meet and then when you get back, we'll take care of everything else and we still have three months."

Worrell won four gold medals and a bronze at the meet in Budapest, Hungary.

