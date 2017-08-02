Pass the Cash: 4-month-old girl has 5 surgeries

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Southwest Louisville was serious about helping us Pass the Cash.



Valley Station poured out their hearts and their pockets as we waited almost an hour to find someone to Pass the Cash to. We never know exactly where we are going to end up when we Pass the Cash but this time we didn't have to go very far at all. Two stylists from the hair salon right across the street ran to us like they were on a mission.



“One of our coworkers Kindra had a baby with a heart defect,” one of the women said.

What started as a simple plea turned to tears and a cry for help for a friend who is battling for the life of her daughter.



“Kindra's a hairdresser and she can't work,” Tammy said.

MORE: Pass the Cash



No work means no money. But the family's bills won't miss a beat.



“She just came by cause she's not really working right now,” Tammy said.



She's not working but there are no greater riches than family and good friends.



“And you know the funniest thing is we were just talking about what we could do. This is like a God send,” Tammy said.



Kindra was just stopping by the salon. Now we needed to make sure that she stayed there - at least long enough for us to Pass the Cash. We started with $300 from WAVE 3 News, then added an anonymous $100, we added that to all the money we were handed on Wednesday for a total of $832.



“We had been trying to think of something to do for you and this is like a God send,” Tammy said as she passed Kindra the cash.



There were a lot of tears.



“I'm so thankful. Sometimes I don't know how I'm gonna be able to come back to work,” Kindra said.



But she does know, “If it wasn't for my family and her Dad, I don't know where we would be or my friends,” Kindra said. “Norton Children's Hospital, they've done so much for her.”



Kindra's daughter is only four months old.

“She has left ventricle hypoplast,” Kindra said. “She went in for one surgery for her heart and ended up having five.”

No one can tell the future but for Kindra and her family.

“We just gotta have faith and that's just the way its gotta be,” Kindra said. “It’s just the journey God's given me.”

Since 2011, WAVE 3 News has given away thousands of dollars to worthy recipients in our Pass the Cash segment. Click here to tell us about a Kentuckiana family or individual who you believe deserves a special gift of $300. (Be sure you are registered on wave3.com.) You cannot nominate yourself or a family member.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.