KY man arrested on drug and endangerment charges

On Wednesday, morning August 2, detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Paducah, Kentucky man for marijuana trafficking.

Detectives conducted an investigation that showed Danterruis “Jerrel” Fitzgerald would be delivering a quantity of marijuana to the Kevil area of McCracken County.

Fitzgerald was stopped at 11:35 a.m. in the driveway of a residence in the 10000 block of Ogden Landing Road in the Kevil area of McCracken County.

Police said Fitzgerald was seen leaving the vehicle with a blue diaper bag. Upon contact, detectives noted a strong odor of marijuana coming Fitzgerald and the vehicle.

During a search of Fitzgerald and the diaper bag detectives seized more than three pounds of marijuana and $920 believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.

Fitzgerald’s girlfriend and 15-month-old child were located inside the passenger compartment of the vehicle. The child had been seated in a car seat, but was unrestrained.

Detectives also located and seized a loaded 9mm handgun inside Fitzgerald’s vehicle.

The investigation revealed that Fitzgerald was unemployed at the time of his arrest.

Fitzgerald was arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail. He was charged with firearm enhanced trafficking in marijuana over eight ounces and wanton endangerment second degree.

