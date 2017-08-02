Happ strikes out 10, Blue Jays top White Sox 5-1

(AP Photo/Jeff Haynes). Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Derek Holland delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Chicago, on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.

By MATT SCHOCHAssociated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - J.A. Happ had a season-high 10 strikeouts in seven innings, matching his longest start of the season, as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1 on Wednesday.

Happ (4-8) gave up a run and six hits while walking one to get his first win since July 4. He last got through seven innings in his first start of the season on April 5.

Justin Smoak extended his hitting streak to nine games and reached base three times for the Blue Jays, who won two of three in a matchup of last-place teams. Steve Pearce and Josh Donaldson added solo home runs.

Happ struck out the side in his final inning and the Blue Jays won for the second time in his last eight starts and also won for the third time in four games.

The Toronto bullpen struck out the side in the eighth inning around two walks, as Dominic Leone, Aaron Loup and Joe Biagini preserved the lead. Roberto Osuna entered with two on and nobody out in the ninth inning, and set down three straight batters to earn his 27th save.

Derek Holland (5-11) gave up two runs and five hits with four walks in six innings. The left-hander came into the game with a 9.46 ERA in his past 10 starts.

Smoak drove in Donaldson with a double in the third inning to open the scoring. The All-Star first baseman had homered in each of the first two games of the series.

Pearce hit his 11th home run of the season Holland's first pitch of the sixth inning. It was his third home run in seven games.

Russell Martin had an RBI single and Kevin Pillar later scored on a Jake Petricka wild pitch in the eighth inning.

Donaldson homered on the first pitch of the ninth for his third straight game with a homer and fourth in six games.

Leury Garcia had an RBI single in the sixth inning for the White Sox, who lost for the 19th time in 23 games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: C Miguel Montero, playing in his first game in Chicago since the Cubs traded him to Toronto on July 3, left the game with a right groin strain after fielding a grounder in the sixth inning.

White Sox: 3B Matt Davidson (bruised right wrist) and 2B Yoan Moncada (bruised right knee) were held out with injuries. Both are day to day and could return Thursday, White Sox manager Rick Renteria said.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Cesar Valdez (1-0, 6.59 ERA) opposes Astros RHP Brad Peacock (9-1, 2.26) on Friday in the opener of a three-game series at Houston.

White Sox: RHP Miguel Gonzalez (5-9, 4.59) starts Thursday in the opener of four-game series at Boston against Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (4-3 4.16).

