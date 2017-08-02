Madisonville sports complex nixed, land up for public auction

A several million-dollar-project for Madisonville is on hold after the Hopkins County Fiscal Court held a meeting.

A regional sports complex has been in the works for Madisonville for over a decade, but on Tuesday, they decided to go in a different direction.

At that meeting, the Hopkins County Fiscal Court decided against the project because the money wasn’t there to build it.

The property, estimated to be worth $1.4 million, will now go through a public bidding process.

The Director of the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission, who has worked on the project for years, wishes the outcome would have been different.

Tricia Noel: Director of Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission;

“We were very disappointed," Tricia Noel, the Director of Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission said. "The tourism Commission members are disappointed to learn that the county did declare the piece of property surplus."

Tricia said she hopes that a sports complex, even if it isn’t as big, can still come to the area in the future to attract more people to the area.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.