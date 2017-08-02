No monsters here: officer helps girl search for boogiemen

For a year now, 4-year-old Sidney Fahrenbruch has wanted to be a police officer.
She wears a specially sized police uniform and has brought officers candy on Halloween, pies at Thanksgiving and cookies for Christmas, according to her mom Megan Fahrenbruch.
This past month, she also enlisted an officer's help to make sure her new home in Longmont, Colorado, was monster free after meeting him at a barbecue.
"She brought her police outfit with the hat and he let her play with the sirens and it was all over," laughed Megan Fahrenbruch.
Sidney invited officer David Bonday over to scour some nooks and crannies in her unfamiliar digs shortly after her family moved in last month.
Megan Fahrenbruch says her daughter doesn't really buy into the idea of monsters, but the aspiring policewoman smelled an opportunity to hang out with an officer.
"She was all excited and she waited for him outside," Megan Fahrenbruch said. Sidney again wore her police uniform for the hunt, which turned up zero bogeymen.
In video taken by Sidney's mom, Bonday tells the girl she's "super brave" as she peers under her sofa and its cushions with the officer's flashlight for any offending beasts.
When asked by a reporter what she'd do if she saw a monster, Sidney replied "I'd punch it in the face," her mom said.
The Longmont Police Department posted on Facebook about the monster hunt, writing "Monsters can be a frightening experience for children. It turns out though, that with a little help, you really can get these unfriendly folks out of your house."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
