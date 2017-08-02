KY's first blind judge to retire

District Judge David Holton has served on the bench for nine years. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Jefferson County judge will leave the bench at the end of September.



District Judge David Holton has served on the bench for nine years.

Holton is the first blind judge in Kentucky. He also has announced high school football games and said he looks forward to doing it again.

RELATED STORIES

+ From courtroom to press box, blind judge calling games again

+ Blind judge sees what others can't by unshackling juveniles

+ Blind Judge's new assistant has big paws to fill

Holton said he is returning to private practice, but will also explore other opportunities. Judicial ethics do not allow him to say whether that would be another public office.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.