French Lick Resort fined $14K after failing to report death of worker

BY Scott L. Miley CNHi Statehouse Reporter

FRENCH LICK, IN (News and Tribune) - The owners of the French Lick Resort have been fined $14,000 for unsafe working conditions and failing to report the death of a worker.

The fine levied by the Indiana office of the Occupational Health and Safety Administration follows the death of an employee who had been assigned to pick up flags and golf balls on the golf course. The resort is owned by Blue Sky Casino, which has until Aug. 25 to pay the fine.

On Nov. 3, 2016, two employees were picking up flags and golf balls on the Pete Dye Course, according to an inspection report by the Indiana OSHA office.

One employee started to drive away in the golf cart and the second employee, Danny Walls, ran and jumped on the back of the cart as it was moving.

Walls, 64, slipped off of the back of the cart and suffered a fracture to the right ankle. He was evaluated by emergency medical service workers but was denied further medical treatment.

On Nov. 6, physicians conducted X-rays and determined that the right ankle had a fracture.

But the fracture created a blood clot that traveled to the heart. On Nov. 13, Walls died at home. He had worked in the resort's golfing operations for 40 years.

An autopsy concluded that he died from a pre-existing enlarged heart condition with the blood clot causing his heart to stop.

The incident was not reported to IOSHA for five months.