Special Olympics Kentucky gears up for UPS Plane Pull fundraiser

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UPS Worldport hosted the Captains' Kickoff for its Plane Pull on Wednesday.

Next month, 20 teams will work as one to pull a 147,000 pound UPS Boeing 757 cargo plane 12 feet. The teams with the fastest times win a trophy.

Interested captains were invited to the kickoff event to get details about the upcoming event, including how to set up a team and fundraising tips.

More than 50 teams are expected to compete in the pull that benefits Special Olympics Kentucky. The organization said these kinds of events help them to continue to serve athletes across the state.

"Special Olympics Kentucky serves 8,347 athletes all across the Commonwealth of Kentucky," Jennifer McMahon, spokesperson for Special Olympics Kentucky, said. "We raise a lot of our money to support our athletes through fundraisers. The UPS Plane Pull should raise more than $100,000 this year."

The winning team in 2016 pulled in a time of just under eight seconds.

This year, teams will be awarded for fastest pull time, best costume, best spirit, and highest group and individual fundraiser, according to a Special Olympics Kentucky news release.

The 2nd Annual UPS Plane Pull, presented by ResCare, will take place on September 23 at UPS Worldport on Grade Lane.

