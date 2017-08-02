Nation's oldest synagogue wins property battle

BOSTON (AP) - The nation's oldest synagogue has won a drawn-out property battle.
The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston announced Wednesday that the nation's oldest synagogue, Shearith Israel in New York City, had won its case over the ownership of Touro Synagogue in Newport, Rhode Island, the nation's oldest synagogue building.
The appeals court ruled that Shearith Israel owns both the synagogue building and historical Jewish ritual objects that have gone with the synagogue.
Shearith Israel had appealed last year's ruling removing it as trustee of the 250-year-old Touro Synagogue. The judge at the time rejected the New York congregation's arguments that it was the rightful owner of a set of bells, valued at $7.4 million, and the synagogue.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Gene editing, a widely used new tool for research, is getting fresh attention thanks to a successful lab experiment with human embryosMore >>
Gene editing, a widely used new tool for research, is getting fresh attention thanks to a successful lab experiment with human embryosMore >>
Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family tiesMore >>
Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family tiesMore >>
Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family tiesMore >>
Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family tiesMore >>
The top shark scientist in Massachusetts has shot hundreds of great white shark videos, but for the first time one has tried to take a bite of his cameraMore >>
The top shark scientist in Massachusetts has shot hundreds of great white shark videos, but for the first time one has tried to take a bite of his cameraMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says neither he nor President Donald Trump is "very happy" about new sanctions on Russia that Congress has voted to put in placeMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says neither he nor President Donald Trump is "very happy" about new sanctions on Russia that Congress has voted to put in placeMore >>
Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago CubsMore >>
Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago CubsMore >>
President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisisMore >>
President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisisMore >>
President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisisMore >>
President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisisMore >>
Faced with a stalled agenda, Trump hopes to get things moving with a new chief of staffMore >>
Faced with a stalled agenda, Trump hopes to get things moving with a new chief of staffMore >>
Trump appears to advocate rougher treatment of people in police custody, saying officers should be "too nice."More >>
Trump appears to advocate rougher treatment of people in police custody, saying officers should be "too nice."More >>