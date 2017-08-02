Fire reported at Jeffersontown apartment complex

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville fire officials are working an apartment fire in Jeffersontown.

The call of the fire came in around 9:01 p.m. on Wednesday. The fire was located at 3004 Tree Lane, according to MetroSafe.

Officials told WAVE 3 News that one person was still trapped in a bedroom.

No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story will be updated.

