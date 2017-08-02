2 women rescued from Jeffersontown apartment fire

Several people and animals have been evacuated from the apartment complex. (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Two people were rescued by firefighters after an apartment caught fire in Jeffersontown.

The fire was reported at the Chestnut Ridge Apartment complex, located at 3004 Tree Lane, around 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

When fire crews arrived, they reported seeing heavy smoke and fire coming from the third floor of the complex.

Jeffersontown Fire Department Chief Sean Dreisbach said one woman was rescued from a bathroom in a unit on the third floor where she was hiding. A second woman was rescued from an adjacent fire filled with smoke.

The two women who were rescued were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

WAVE 3 News reporter Sharon Yoo reported that several people and animals have been evacuated from the apartment complex.

Fifteen people were displaced due to the fire, according to Dreisbach.

Dreisbach said the fire started in the kitchen of a unit on the third floor. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

