Downtown parade welcomes Street Rod Nationals to Louisville

This is the 23rd consecutive year the Street Rods event has come to Louisville. (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)

More than 10,000 custom cars will be on display in Louisville until August 6. (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Loads of chrome and polish hit the streets Wednesday in a warm welcome for the 48th annual Street Rod Nationals.

Following a parade through downtown Louisville, city leaders welcomed the event to the city for the 23rd consecutive year.

Over the next three days, more than 10,000 vintage, high performance and custom cars will be on display.

The event will take place at the Kentucky Expo Center and registration is going on now at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

"Its kind of like going to the fair, only instead of having livestock you've got the vehicles on display," Jerry Kennedy, spokesperson for the National Street Rod Association, said. "It's nice to see them go down the street. But once you get out to the fairgrounds you can walk, get close and meet the guys and gals who own it."

Admission to the 48th Annual Street Rod Nationals is $15.00 for those 13 years-old and up. For children six through 12 admission is $6.00. Children under 6 get in free as long as they're accompanied by an adult.

A special discounted $13.00 admission is available for military personnel with proper military ID, NSRA members with their current membership card or anyone 60 years-old and up.

The events wraps up Sunday, August 6.

