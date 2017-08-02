New home store opens in Westport Village's former Gattiland

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s a far cry from the former Gattiland at Westport Village.

Bliss Home has now opened in the 24,000 square foot building. The business describes itself as a casual, contemporary furniture store that sells bedroom, dining room and living room furniture as well as rugs and home accessories. They also offer design services.



This is the third location for Bliss Home. The other two are in Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee.

Husband and wife team Lisa Sorensen and Scott Schimmel are the owners.



“A few of our vendors said they didn’t have representation in the area. We came up here and we really fell in love with it. It’s such a great city. It’s like nicest people I’ve ever met,” Sorensen said.



Bliss Home is now open but they will hold their grand opening celebration from Aug. 9 to 12. During the grand opening there will be food, drinks and some special sales.



