Pedestrian hit, killed on Taylor Blvd.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A pedestrian died after he was hit by a vehicle on Taylor Boulevard.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said a man was crossing the road near Dresden Avenue when he was hit by an SUV traveling north on Taylor Boulevard at 9:55 p.m. Wednesday.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Mitchell said the driver of the SUV did stop and no charges are expected to be filed.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

