Hopkins Co. community raises over 2,000 pounds of food

We have an update on a massive food drive at Madisonville North Hopkins High School.

We've learned staff and students collected more than 2,000 pounds of food!

All that will go to the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County.

We there yesterday during the event the school calls "Team Hopkins Day" yesterday.

The school has a history of helping the food bank.

During our Sunrise School campaign last year, they came in first place collecting 36,000 pounds of food.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

?