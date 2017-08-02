Louisville native to attend exclusive acting program in London

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville actor has been selected to attend an exclusive program in London.

St. Xavier graduate Ryan Burch will go to the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.



Out of 5,000 applicants just 27 people were selected - and just two were from the United States.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 2 women rescued from Jeffersontown apartment fire

+ Man says 'stress and frustration' caused him to assault infant

+ Free back-to-school dental check-ups at UofL



Burch said his passion for acting and singing ignited during high school. He hopes to use his education in London to make it to Hollywood.

“I would love to leave that program and through them go to Los Angeles, start working in film and television, but at the same time, I want to do theater as well, I want to do the great plays,” Burch said.



Burch will head to London in September where he'll jump right into classes.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.