Neighbors fed up with New Albany garbage house

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – “He's got just about everything here,” Larry Clemons said. “Anything you could think of he's got it.”



That could be good if Clemons was trying to borrow something from his neighbor. However, he wants the junk piling up next to his home gone.



“It's all the way to the top,” Clemons said.



For the last three years, Clemons and his business partner, LaTonya Booker, have run a veteran’s foster home next to the New Albany property on Hausfeldt Avenue.



“We used to have a long list of potential clients wanting to come to our home now we get them to come visit and tour and then their focus shifts to the neighbor,” Booker said.



Mosquitoes buzz in the air and critters creep in their yard.



“With the rats, you've got mice we catch mice every day,” Clemons said.

The house has a long history with the city. In February of 2013, an inspector found violations.



The homeowner was told to remove the blight.



In May of that year the Health Department got involved. By June, the city cleaned the place up.



”The next day he proceeded to pile things at his door again,” Booker said.



In 2015, the city cleaned up again and was threatened by the homeowner, who then sued.



The city has now filed a lawsuit against the property owner.



“He's not going to clean it up,” Clemons said. “He doesn't want to clean it up.”



The homeowner was forced to vacate the property. Clemons said the city needs to start playing hardball, because the homeowner still comes back at night to drop off more junk.



“Why don't they lock him up? I mean that makes sense to me if the man is breaking the law the ought to lock him up,” Clemons said.



New Albany's mayor called the issue an "unusual problem” and said the city is working closely with the courts to resolve it.



