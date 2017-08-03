Balloons released in memory of 2 shot, killed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Dozens of people gathered at the Big Four Bridge Wednesday to remember the lives of two people who were shot and killed in April.



Ricky Jones and Delivia Carron were gunned down in at Carron's apartment complex on Kingston Avenue.

People at the event held anti-violence signs and released balloons.

Jones' father, Jerome Garrison, said Wednesday would have been Jones’ birthday.



Garrison said whether violence is domestic or random, the city has seen enough.

Garrison said, “So many of us are hurting, abusing us, killing us, so it's time that we come together and that's what we want to do - come together and really not just say but show that enough is enough.”



Jones left behind five children and Carron left behind one.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

