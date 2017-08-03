3 teens hurt in Kenton County crash,1 critical

Three teenagers were hurt in a single-vehicle crash off Decoursey Pike overnight, including a 19-year-old who suffered life-threatening injuries, dispatchers said.

Aircare flew to the scene to transport the 19-year-old to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but flew off without him several minutes later, Aircare confirmed early Thursday.

Kenton County dispatchers declined to give a status on the man's condition, referring questions to Kenton County police who could not immediately be reached for comment.

Earlier this morning, first responders were called to the 13000 block of Decoursey Pike after receiving a report of a vehicle off the road and slamming into a tree about 2 a.m., dispatchers said.

Three teenagers in all were in the car, they said.

Two suffered what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries and were taken by ambulance to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

