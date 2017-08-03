Festival guide: Glier's Goettafest

The delicious aroma of goetta will fill air around Newport’s Riverboat Row this weekend.

Glier’s Goettafest starts Thursday and runs through through Sunday.

LOOK: A #Goetta vending machine at @Goettafest Take a roll home with you! We're live with all things Goetta on @FOX19 Now. pic.twitter.com/kJUTCT11pc — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) August 3, 2017

Goetta lovers and those new to the German breakfast sausage made up of pork, beef and steel-cut oats, onion and spices can sample 30 different dishes made with it and learn about its history.

Vendors will be serving up a wide variety of other cuisine, drinks and craft beer.

There also will be live entertainment on two stages, games and activities,

Glier's Goettafest runs 5 p.m.to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is free.

Parking is available in the Newport on the Levee garage.

