Festival guide: Glier's Goettafest

Festival guide: Glier's Goettafest

Goetta and eggs (FOX19 NOW) Goetta and eggs (FOX19 NOW)
NEWPORT, KY (FOX19) -

The delicious aroma of goetta will fill air around Newport’s Riverboat Row this weekend.

Glier’s Goettafest starts Thursday and runs through through Sunday.

Goetta lovers and those new to the German breakfast sausage made up of pork, beef and steel-cut oats, onion and spices can sample 30 different dishes made with it and learn about its history.

Vendors will be serving up a wide variety of other cuisine, drinks and craft beer.

There also will be live entertainment on two stages, games and activities,

Glier's Goettafest runs 5 p.m.to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is free.

Parking is available in the Newport on the Levee garage.

