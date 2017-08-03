Man allegedly breaks into house, tries to shower with stranger

HACKENSACK, NJ (WCBS/CNN) – A New Jersey family is completely shaken up after a stranger walked into their home and attempted to shower with one of them.

Mikah Diaz, 16, says she was watching her baby nephew while her 21-year-old sister was showering. Suddenly, Mikah’s sister ran into the bedroom in only a towel, saying a man was in the house.

"She was having a hard time breathing, I think, because she was really shocked and scared. As soon as she came in, she locked the door and collapsed onto the floor,” Mikah said.

The 21-year-old described the incident to her sister.

"She stayed in the shower. She hid behind the curtain because she said the guy started taking his clothes off,” said Mikah.

The sisters called 911 for help and were told to keep the door locked and stay in the bedroom with the baby.

Police arrived and found the man, identified as James King, washing dishes in the kitchen. He claimed he was a caretaker.

Officers arrested him and charged him with burglary and lewdness.

"It could've been a lot worse. From what I’ve heard about the individual, obviously there's something wrong with him. He's standing in the kitchen, waiting for the police to come,” said George Balin, the victim’s father-in-law.

Mikah says she plans on staying at her aunt’s house for now. The family will also be installing security cameras for extra protection.

