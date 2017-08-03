The Latest: French league backs PSG on Neymar transfer snag

(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). FC Barcelona's Neymar arrives at the Sports Center FC Barcelona Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Neymar has arrived at Barcelona's training grounds amid widespread rumors that the Brazil striker...

PARIS (AP) - The Latest on the expected move of Brazil soccer star Neymar from Barcelona to PSG (all times local):

___

4:10 p.m.

The French football league is throwing its support behind Paris Saint-Germain in its bid to sign Neymar from Barcelona.

In a statement published Thursday, the LFP said it is surprised that its Spanish counterpart refused to accept the payment of Neymar's release clause.

The LFP added it "supports Paris Saint-Germain and wishes Neymar's arrival in the Ligue 1 championship."

The LFP insisted that Spain's La Liga should stick to FIFA rules and clear the way for Neymar's transfer, adding that its legal services were at PSG's disposal to make sure a deal is agreed "as soon as possible."

___

3 p.m.

Barcelona says it is "waiting to see how the situation develops" after the Spanish league refused to accept the payment of Neymar's release clause that would clear his way to sign for Paris Saint-Germain.

A Barcelona official tells The Associated Press that the club will make no comment about the league's refusal and it is "waiting to see how the situation develops."

The official spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity in line with club policy.

Neymar's representatives unsuccessfully tried to pay the 222 million euro ($262 million) buyout clause Thursday at the Spanish league's office.

The Spanish league rejected the payment and refused to act as an intermediary. League president Javier Tebas has claimed that PSG is breaking UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules by trying to pay the record-breaking clause.

By JOSEPH WILSON

___

1:25 p.m.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has congratulated PSG president Nasser Al-Khailafi for the expected signing of Neymar with the French league club.

But Aulas could not help aiming a barb at his big-spending rival in his message posted on Twitter: "Congrats to Nasser for the realization of this worldwide unique operation: I'm impatient to know about the real costs of the operation."

To secure the transfer of Neymar, who is expected in Paris in the coming days, PSG will have to pay 222 million euros ($262 million) in a buyout clause that will release the Brazil forward from his contract with Barcelona.

Aulas added in another message that Neymar's arrival in Paris will be a huge boost for the French league.

___

1 p.m.

The Spanish league says that representatives of Neymar have tried unsuccessfully to pay the 222 million euro ($262 million) buyout clause that would release the Brazilian star from his contract with Barcelona and clear his signing for Paris Saint-Germain.

A league official tells The Associated Press that the Spanish league refused to accept the payment and won't act as an intermediary for the player.

The league's refusal does not stop Neymar's exit from Barcelona as the money can be paid directly to the club. The payment of the clause would shatter the previous world record transfer of 105 million euros (then $116 million) that Manchester United paid for France midfielder Paul Pogba last year.

The official spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity in line with league policy.

The official said that Juan de Dios Crespo, a Spanish lawyer representing Neymar, arrived at the league offices Thursday, accompanied by three Brazilians, with the intention of depositing the buyout clause.

League president Javier Tebas told Spanish sports daily AS on Wednesday that the league believes the transfer violates UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules.

By JOSEPH WILSON

___

12:30 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron is welcoming the likely arrival of Brazilian soccer star Neymar at Paris-Saint Germain in a record $262 million deal.

Macron met with PSG President Nasser al-Khelaifi on the sidelines of a charity event Thursday, and told him "congratulations, I understand there's been some good news."

Al-Khelaifi responded only with a big smile.

While neither mentioned Neymar's name, it's been all over French media and social networks since the striker announced his departure from Barcelona Wednesday after four trophy-filled seasons.

Neymar is expected in Paris in the coming days.

France's budget minister also has reason to celebrate. Gerald Darmanin said Thursday on France-Inter radio that "it's better that this football player pays his taxes in France than elsewhere."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.