Second woman alleges rape against LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A second woman has now come forward with rape claims against an LMPD officer.

Last week, WAVE 3 News was first to report that a woman said Officer Pablo Cano raped her last year twice, including once while he was in uniform and appeared to be on duty.

Wednesday, WAVE 3 News learned that a second woman is now accusing Cano of raping her.

In her lawsuit, the woman said she met Cano as he was providing security at an event in December while he was off duty when he raped her.

WAVE 3 News obtained Cano's personnel file that includes several commendations and one discipline for his involvement in a crash.

