Mermaid found in Gulf of Mexico - on floating house

GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) - The Coast Guard has spotted a mermaid - painted on the side of a tiny house adrift in the Gulf of Mexico.
The Advocate reports the Coast Guard said in a news release that a report of a floating dock approximately 180 miles (290 kilometers) south of Grand Isle, Louisiana, came in Wednesday afternoon.
An airplane crew from the Coast Guard Aviation Training Center in Mobile, Alabama, went out to search for signs of distress. Finding none, they issued an alert to nearby vessels, and are seeking any information about the object.
The small house is built atop a buoyant dock and painted green with purple trim and surrounded by fencing. The side of the house features the mermaid with marine life.
Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com
