Tiny mermaid-painted shed apparently drifted 200 miles

GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) - The Coast Guard says a tiny floating dock sporting a painting of a blue-tailed mermaid is now considered a derelict vessel after it bobbed across the Gulf of Mexico.

The building apparently drifted 200 miles (320 kilometers) from Florida to south of Louisiana.

Petty Officer Brandon Giles says authorities are no longer trying to find the owner and won't tow it to shore.

Petty Officer Travis Magee says several people reported seeing it on Key West, Florida, before it apparently broke loose during a tropical storm.

A Coast Guard news release says nobody was aboard.

The landward side features a painting of the mermaid, a sea turtle and an octopus. Above the blue door on one end, a sign appears to include the word "shed."

