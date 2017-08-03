Police arrest Henderson man on attempted murder charge

A Henderson man is in jail on an attempted murder charge.

According to a press release from the Henderson Police Department, 25-year-old Dakota Smitha was arrested early Thursday morning on a warrant for attempted murder and robbery.

No other details about the case are available right now, but police say more information will be released later today.

We'll keep you updated.

