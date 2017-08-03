Dead body found in Southside neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews have responded to a report of a body found in the Southside neighborhood.

Few details were immediately available, but WAVE 3 News confirmed from MetroSafe at about 9:20 a.m. that the body was found in the 100 block of Douglas Park. That's not far from the Beechmont neighborhood.

No other information was immediately available.

