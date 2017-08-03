'Sugardaddy' seeking 'sugarbaby' banned from Florida beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A 73-year-old man is banned from a Florida beach after a parent complained that he was handing out business cards that read, "Sugardaddy seeking his sugarbaby."
Volusia County Beach Safety Capt. Tammy Marris says officials are making Richard Basaraba stay off the beach and off walkovers six months for violating an ordinance that prohibits soliciting on the beach.
Basaraba tells The Daytona Beach News-Journal he's "devastated" by what he considers an overreaction.
A 16-year-old girl told officials Basaraba handed her 18-year-old friend a card Saturday that featured a picture of a young woman sitting on an older man's lap. It also included an email address.
Basaraba says he threw out the business cards and deleted the email account and a Facebook account where he posted pictures of women in bikinis.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.More >>
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
In California and other states where marijuana for medical or recreational use is legal, pot store owners find themselves nervously carrying around obscene amounts of cashMore >>
In California and other states where marijuana for medical or recreational use is legal, pot store owners find themselves nervously carrying around obscene amounts of cashMore >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on RussiaMore >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on RussiaMore >>
Gene editing, a widely used new tool for research, is getting fresh attention thanks to a successful lab experiment with human embryosMore >>
Gene editing, a widely used new tool for research, is getting fresh attention thanks to a successful lab experiment with human embryosMore >>
Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family tiesMore >>
Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family tiesMore >>
Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family tiesMore >>
Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family tiesMore >>
The top shark scientist in Massachusetts has shot hundreds of great white shark videos, but for the first time one has tried to take a bite of his cameraMore >>
The top shark scientist in Massachusetts has shot hundreds of great white shark videos, but for the first time one has tried to take a bite of his cameraMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says neither he nor President Donald Trump is "very happy" about new sanctions on Russia that Congress has voted to put in placeMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says neither he nor President Donald Trump is "very happy" about new sanctions on Russia that Congress has voted to put in placeMore >>
Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago CubsMore >>
Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago CubsMore >>
President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisisMore >>
President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisisMore >>
President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisisMore >>
President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisisMore >>