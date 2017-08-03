Mexico City's new double-decker buses don't fit everywhere

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico City bus drivers have discovered the hard way that their new double-decker buses don't fit everywhere in the city.
A driver damaged the top of his bus by driving it into a station whose roof was too low to clear the vehicle.
The city received the new, British-built, London-style red buses just last week, and they are still conducting test runs.
But the buses are only able to run on a few lines of Mexico City's confined-lane Metrobus routes. The director of the Metrobus system says the driver involved in Wednesday's accident took an unauthorized shortcut on another route.
Director Guillermo Calderon said the driver would be punished.
