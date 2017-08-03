Judge places murder suspect on HIP, cites lack of information from LMPD

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man charged with murder following a deadly shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood has been placed on home incarceration.

Deandre Williams, 20, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police five hours after Wednesday’s shooting in the 1200 block of Brashear Drive.

LMPD said Williams gave a Mirandized statement that he intentionally shot and killed the victim, identified in the arrest report as Robert Leachman, 20.

In issuing the home incarceration order, Jefferson District Court Judge Sean Delahanty said he needed more information about the crime than was supplied on the arrest report filed by the LMPD Homicide Unit.

Delahanty also said Williams could not live within five miles of his current home. Given the information he had, Delahanty said Williams was a low risk to fail to appear at future court proceedings or commit additional crimes.

In response to arguments by prosecutors against home incarceration, Delahanty said, "there are defenses to murder and without the facts I cannot presume that this was some kind of evil intention and unjustifiable act. There is a presumption of innocence fundamental to American society. He's presumed to be innocent. Even though he has confessed to shooting him (the victim), there are defenses and perhaps he did that, this uh, this murder, this death occurred in self-defense. I have no idea and I don't have really enough information to draw some negative inference that he was unjustifiable in shooting at someone."

Before allowing Williams to be released into HIP, Delahanty said he fears for Williams’ safety and possible retaliation against him.

Williams will be back in court Aug. 14.

