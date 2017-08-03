LMPD chief 'astonished' after accused killer released on home incarceration

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man charged with murder following a deadly shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood has been placed on home incarceration. Deandre Williams, 20, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police five hours after Wednesday’s shooting in the 1200 block of Brashear Drive. The man in charge of LMPD, who a number of Louisville Metro Council members want to be removed from his job, says the department will continue to fight crime and make arrests.

LMPD said Williams gave a Mirandized statement that he intentionally shot and killed the victim, identified in the arrest report as Robert Leachman, 20.

In issuing the home incarceration order, Jefferson District Court Judge Sean Delahanty said he needed more information about the crime than was supplied on the arrest report filed by the LMPD Homicide Unit.

Delahanty also said Williams could not live within five miles of his current home. Given the information he had, Delahanty said Williams was a low risk to fail to appear at future court proceedings or commit additional crimes.

In response to arguments by prosecutors against home incarceration, Delahanty said, "there are defenses to murder and without the facts I cannot presume that this was some kind of evil intention and unjustifiable act. There is a presumption of innocence fundamental to American society. He's presumed to be innocent. Even though he has confessed to shooting him (the victim), there are defenses and perhaps he did that, this uh, this murder, this death occurred in self-defense. I have no idea and I don't have really enough information to draw some negative inference that he was unjustifiable in shooting at someone."

Before allowing Williams to be released into HIP, Delahanty said he fears for Williams’ safety and possible retaliation against him.

This afternoon, Chief Steve Conrad of the Louisville Metro Police Department, released this following statement:

"Yesterday, Deandre Williams was arrested and charged with murder by LMPD's Homicide Unit for the fatal shooting that occurred in the 1200 Block of Brashear Court in the Parkhill neighborhood. This arrest was made after Mr. Williams provided investigators with a complete, mirandized statement admitting his intentional involvement with this shooting.

We are astonished and incredibly disappointed today, at the court’s decision to release this man from jail, less than 24 hours after having been taken into custody and charged with the intentional shooting and killing of Robert Leachman.

There is little doubt that our frustration with this decision pales in comparison to the outrage that is being felt by the family and loved ones of the victim in this case.

This decision will not dissuade the men and women of LMPD from our continued commitment to vigorously pursuing justice for the victim of this, or any other crime."

Williams will be back in court Aug. 14.

