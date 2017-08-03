Ex-Michigan State star Appling sentenced to a year in jail

DETROIT (AP) - Former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling has been sentenced to a year in jail for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting police.
Appling learned his punishment Thursday in a Detroit courtroom after earlier pleading guilty. The 25-year-old told the court he was extremely disappointed in himself and ready to get his life back on track.
Afterward, a deputy escorted Appling from the courtroom so he could be taken to jail. The sentence includes four additional years of probation.
Appling played for Michigan State from 2010-2014 and had two brief contracts with the Orlando Magic.
He was arrested last August after driving away from a traffic stop in Detroit. The Detroit Free Press reports that as part of Appling's plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed two other cases he faced.
