Ex-Michigan State star Appling sentenced to a year in jail

DETROIT (AP) - Former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling has been sentenced to a year in jail for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting police.

Appling learned his punishment Thursday in a Detroit courtroom after earlier pleading guilty. The 25-year-old told the court he was extremely disappointed in himself and ready to get his life back on track.

Afterward, a deputy escorted Appling from the courtroom so he could be taken to jail. The sentence includes four additional years of probation.

Appling played for Michigan State from 2010-2014 and had two brief contracts with the Orlando Magic.

He was arrested last August after driving away from a traffic stop in Detroit. The Detroit Free Press reports that as part of Appling's plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed two other cases he faced.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.