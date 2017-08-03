Father: Indiana soldier among 2 killed in Afghanistan attack

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) - An Indiana man says his 23-year-old son was one of two American service members killed in a suicide bombing attack in Afghanistan.

Mark Hunter says the Indiana National Guard informed him Wednesday night that his son, U.S. Army Sgt. Jonathon Michael Hunter, died in Wednesday's attack on a NATO convoy in southern Afghanistan.

Hunter said Thursday that his son, who was married, was 32 days into his first deployment and was providing security for the convoy that was attacked.

The 59-year-old Columbus, Indiana, man says his son grew up in the city about 40 miles south of Indianapolis and was "a loving kid who put everybody else first."

He was a member of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.