Body found in Grand Canyon, believed to be Texas woman

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) - Searchers in the Grand Canyon National Park have found a body believed to be a Texas woman who went missing after she hiked into the canyon with two children who were found safe, officials said Thursday.

The cause of death of Sarah Beadle, 38, was not immediately known but there was no indication of foul play, said park spokeswoman Emily Davis. Beadle, of Fort Worth, Texas, was reported missing on Tuesday.

The body was found Wednesday afternoon by searchers on the north side of the Colorado River near the Black Bridge, less than 450 yards (410 meters) from a trail and about three-quarters of a mile (1.2 kilometers) from the Phantom Ranch lodge at the bottom of the canyon. The bridge is used by hikers and mule riders to cross the river.

Beadle hiked into the canyon with two children ages 10 and 11, Davis said. The woman was the mother of one of the children and the other child was Beadle's nephew or niece, Davis said.

Davis said she did not know how Beadle and the children became separated and that those details are part of an investigation into the death by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Beadle was described by park officials as an experienced hiker who had hiked in the Grand Canyon previously.

One of Beadle's brothers, Charles Lawrence Springer, said she was visiting national parks with the children and that they had also visited Yellowstone National Park.

He said he did not have more details and declined to provide more information about Beadle.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.