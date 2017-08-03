3 men wanted after break-in at Paducah convenience store

Police in Paducah, Kentucky are asking for help from the public to identify three men who broke into a convenience store early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to an alarm at Star Mart on Bridge Street just after 2 a.m. on August 3.

The glass front door was shattered and investigators soon learned the cash register and safe had been broken into.

Three men were caught on surveillance video during the crime:

Suspect 1: Thin black male, approximately 20-25 years of age, wearing a black polo shirt with white stripes around the arms and gray camouflage pants

Suspect 2: Medium-build black male, approximately 20-30 years of age, wearing a red polo shirt with three stripes across the chest and acid-washed denim shorts with dark denim patches

Suspect 3: Thin black male, approximately 20-25 years of age, wearing gray and blue basketball shorts and a black t-shirt

If you think you recognize any of the men or have information about the crime, you are asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 270-443-TELL (8355). Tipsters also may access the online tip form. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

