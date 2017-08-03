Judge orders halt to New Jersey sand dune project

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - A judge on Thursday shut down a government sand-dune construction project in New Jersey that created huge ponds of bacteria-laden water and blocked off access to parts of the beach.
Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez said he was horrified by photos showing "lake-like" ponds of standing water on the beach in Margate for days following heavy rains last weekend. He agreed that residents of the town just south of Atlantic City are suffering irreparable harm and that the situation cannot be allowed to be made worse, and said he is halting the project for at least a week.
"Some of those photos are pretty horrendous," Mendez said. "It's lake-like ponding causing tremendous difficulty. Something went really bad here. The bottom line is this needs to be corrected."
The judge ordered all sides to work out a remedial plan, to be presented to him next Thursday.
"I'm ecstatic," Margate Mayor Michael Becker said. "It's the right thing to do. To allow them to continue to do something that's not working is wrong."
The city's government voted on Wednesday to seek a court order forcing the state Department of Environmental Protection to immediately halt the work, which has covered about half of the 2-mile (3.2-kilometer) long beachfront. The mayor estimated about a third of the beachfront is inaccessible to beachgoers.
The ponds of standing water were exactly what Margate residents had warned of in previous, unsuccessful litigation against the government's plan to build the protective sand dunes there.
Although the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was not a defendant in Thursday's court action, the judge ordered that they be added to the case. Spokesmen for the Army Corps and the New Jersey state attorney general's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment after the ruling.
The work is part of a statewide effort to protect New Jersey's 127-mile coastline following the devastation that Superstorm Sandy caused in 2012. But Margate has opposed it as unnecessary and harmful to its shoreline, and now a public health hazard.
When weekend storms dumped nearly a half foot of rain on Margate, water quickly collected in excavated areas between the dunes and the wooden bulkhead that separates oceanfront homes from the sand. Some were two or more feet deep, and lingered until the Army Corps began pumping them out on Tuesday. Most of the water had been removed by Thursday, although the areas where it had been remained sodden.
Becker said the city's testing of water from the ponds found "off the charts" levels of bacterial contamination. He said two lifeguards had contracted bacterial infections by sloshing through the dirty water this week, and are out sick from work.
The water from the ponds was pumped into the ocean, but David Apy, assistant state attorney general, said samples of ocean water were 90 percent below the level needed to order beach closings.
He did, however, acknowledge that digging the retention ponds behind the dunes to the depth that was done might have been too much, raising the level of groundwater on the beach and giving the runoff no place to go.
This weekend's forecast calls for more rain.
___
Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
In California and other states where marijuana for medical or recreational use is legal, pot store owners find themselves nervously carrying around obscene amounts of cashMore >>
In California and other states where marijuana for medical or recreational use is legal, pot store owners find themselves nervously carrying around obscene amounts of cashMore >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on RussiaMore >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on RussiaMore >>
Gene editing, a widely used new tool for research, is getting fresh attention thanks to a successful lab experiment with human embryosMore >>
Gene editing, a widely used new tool for research, is getting fresh attention thanks to a successful lab experiment with human embryosMore >>
Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family tiesMore >>
Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family tiesMore >>
Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family tiesMore >>
Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family tiesMore >>
The top shark scientist in Massachusetts has shot hundreds of great white shark videos, but for the first time one has tried to take a bite of his cameraMore >>
The top shark scientist in Massachusetts has shot hundreds of great white shark videos, but for the first time one has tried to take a bite of his cameraMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says neither he nor President Donald Trump is "very happy" about new sanctions on Russia that Congress has voted to put in placeMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says neither he nor President Donald Trump is "very happy" about new sanctions on Russia that Congress has voted to put in placeMore >>
Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago CubsMore >>
Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago CubsMore >>
President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisisMore >>
President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisisMore >>
President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisisMore >>
President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisisMore >>