Owensboro mayor says Nicky Hayden Memorial in the works

Authorities are responding to a shooting in the Buechel neighborhood.More >>
The crash was reported at the intersection of 26th and Madison streets around 4:15 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Police have responded to reports of a shooting near Evangel Christian School in Okolona.More >>
Deandre Williams, 20, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police five hours after Wednesday’s shooting in the 1200 block of Brashear Drive.More >>
An Indiana man says his 23-year-old son was one of two American service members killed in a suicide bombing attack in Afghanistan.More >>
