Grandmother speaks out after grandson is born, dies while mother incarcerated

The grandmother says the baby was alive for three hours on Friday. (Source: Andreina Centlivre/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman whose daughter gave birth while incarcerated is speaking out about the untimely death of her grandson

On Friday, Stephanie Green found out that her daughter, Mariah Reed, who is an inmate at LMDC, was bleeding and having pregnancy issues. Green rushed to Metro Corrections and demanded to see her daughter. The next time she talked to her daughter, Reed had gone into an early delivery and her grandson was dead. The grandmother says the baby was alive for three hours on Friday.

Green and her lawyer are still waiting for autopsy results. Green says her daughter was not feeling well on Thursday. She says bleeding continued into Friday and she does not think she received adequate medical care. Other inmates called Green to let her know what was going on inside Metro Corrections.

She says it wasn't until after Green went to the jail that she learned that her daughter was being taken to UofL.

Reed told the lawyer she gave birth to the child inside the ambulance, without the help of medical staff. Reed was able to take one picture with her son before he died.

“I lost my grandson and I will never get him back,” Green said. “I will never get to see him and that is the issue here. I just want to get the story out so we can help those in the future that may be going through the same thing my daughter went through and don't have to.”

Reed was in jail after pleading guilty to criminal abuse charges. Her lawyer says she was under the impression pleading guilty would result in a shorter sentence time.

Reed has two other children, whom Green is taking care of.

Steven Durham, a Metro Corrections official, said Reed was taken to the hospital on multiple occasions throughout her pregnancy in prison.

Durham says there is an option for pregnant women to see a primary care physician twice a day and women are taken to the hospital for more serious issues.

