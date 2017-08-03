LMPD responds to report of shots fired near school in Okolona

Police are responding to the scene on Minor Lane now (Source: Natalia Martinez/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE,KY (WAVE) - Police have responded to reports of a shooting near Evangel Christian School in Okolona.

That's in the 5400 block of Minor Lane.

Few details were immediately available, but Metrosafe confirmed it had reports of shots fired at the school.

It's believed there were shots fired in the parking lot of the school, but everyone involved fled the scene.

Metrosafe said no one was found at the scene injured and no one has been arrested.

According to Evangel's website, students are not in school yet.

LMPD is clearing buildings to make sure everything is safe.

