LMPD officer crashes into pole in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was injured in a crash in the Russell neighborhood.

The crash was reported at the intersection of 26th and Madison streets around 4:15 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe. From Air 3 it appeared the officer's cruiser crashed head-on into a pole.

The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The condition of the officer has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

