WAVE 3 News Editorial - August 3, 2017: Cheers!

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Cheers to Louisville Mega Cavern for continuing to break records in visitor attendance. TripAdvisor has it as the 12th ranked attraction nationally this summer by travelers.



Cheers to perennial national dance champion University of Louisville Ladybirds and their coach, who are now reality TV stars, although that publicity might not be the most favorable.

Cheers to Trinity High School, whose bold move to institute mandatory random drug-testing two years ago seems to have been a deterrent.



Cheers to all who contributed to the Fund for the Arts campaign enabling the Fund to reach the $8.5 million goal and arts partners to create more experiences for more people in more places across the region.



And cheers to Debbie Scoppechio, who inspired and uplifted so many people in our region in her too short but most memorable life!

