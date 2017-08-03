Give a Hand, Pay it Forward, 6th annual campaign in full swing in Owensboro

Give a hand, Pay it forward. That's the message around town in Owensboro.

It's a simple enough concept to understand. Do something kind for someone and hope they then do something kind for someone else.

The annual campaign is in its 6th year, and the woman behind it said the community's spirit is what keeps it going.

Commissioner Pamela Smith-Wright started the initiative.

She said, "This is not something that's going to take a lot of money or any money at all. It's just that you would do something randomly for someone and they not know who it is."

Random acts of kindness like mowing a neighbor's yard or paying for someone's groceries can start a chain reaction.

One woman said she's seen it go 15 cars deep at the drive through, and she gets to experience the joy with each customer.

Dunkin' Donuts employee Tena Kirby said, "Oh, they're so surprised. They're like 'Oh my gosh I can't believe they did that.' A lot of times they're like, 'Do I know them?' They're not expecting it. Most of the time they're very happy."

Kirby said it's a habit that extends year round in Owensboro which is exactly why Commissioner Smith-Wright started the campaign.

"We really shouldn't do this two weeks a year. This should happen every day," said Smith-Wright.

Every year, the commissioner hands out water bottles in the community hoping it spreads the word about this initiative.

She says the campaign runs through August 15.

"There are people every single day that need a smile. They need somebody to wave at them," Smith-Wright said. "Not only does it make them feel good. It also makes you feel good."

Commissioner Smith-Wright said many people like to remain anonymous for their random acts of kindness.

She said she can feel the campaign growing each year.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.