Owensboro community leaders discuss economic development

Owensboro Community leaders talked economic development over coffee and breakfast.

Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation said 16 companies are sponsoring their employees' education.

The board reports they have created 475 jobs since 2008.

The group is publishing a Greater Owensboro Relocation Guide to help new employees moving to the area get adjusted.

Cape Air CEO Daniel Wolf said the airline company's international expansion will create awareness about Owensboro and help the economy.

Wolf said he hopes to introduce bigger airplanes and additional destinations to their Owensboro hub.

He said as Cape Air continues to grow in Owensboro, they will look to hire more pilots and ground personnel and potentially look into adding a maintenance shop.

