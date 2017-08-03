ESPN’S COLLEGE GAMEDAY HEADED TO BLOOMINGTON

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - ESPN's College GameDay Built by the Home Depot will broadcast live from inside Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 6-8 p.m. ET, leading into Indiana's season opener against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. and ESPN will broadcast the game. Fans are encouraged to arrive early.



The Hoosiers will open a campaign against the Buckeyes for the fifth time (1938, 1952-54) and for the first time in Bloomington. IU last started the year against a Big Ten foe in 1982, a 30-0 whitewashing of Northwestern on Sept. 11.



Indiana will host the fourth Thursday night game in Memorial Stadium history: Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 3, 2009 (W, 19-13); Towson on Sept. 2, 2010 (W, 51-17) and Indiana State on Aug. 29, 2013 (W, 73-35). The Hoosiers jump started their 2016 Foster Farms Bowl season with a Thursday evening 34-13 victory at Florida International on Sept. 1.



Tickets for IU's six home games are available by clicking here, by phone at 1-866-IUSPORTS or in person at the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Ticket Office. In addition to the Buckeyes, Indiana will welcome Florida International (Sept. 16), Georgia Southern (Sept. 23), Michigan (Oct. 14), Wisconsin (Nov. 4) and Rutgers (Nov. 18).

Official release from IU sports information