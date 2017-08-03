Construction worker rescued from trench in Alexandria

The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
Dubai Civil Defense has confirmed a blaze at a Dubai skyscraper.More >>
Dubai Civil Defense has confirmed a blaze at a Dubai skyscraper.More >>
Mueller was appointed May 2017 to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. According to The Wall Street Journal, he has now impaneled grand jury.More >>
Mueller was appointed May 2017 to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. According to The Wall Street Journal, he has now impaneled grand jury.More >>
Surrounded by Mississippi veterans, republican congressional candidate E Brian Rose attacked incumbent fourth district Rep. Steven Palazzo.More >>
Surrounded by Mississippi veterans, republican congressional candidate E Brian Rose attacked incumbent fourth district Rep. Steven Palazzo.More >>