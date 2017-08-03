Construction worker rescued from trench in Alexandria

A worker was rescued from a trench after falling 10 to 12 feet. (FOX19 NOW)

A construction worker was rescued from a trench on Thursday after falling 10 to 12 feet down, according to Sgt. Natalie Selby with the Alexandria Police Department.

Selby said an emergency call came in around 2:30 p.m., and the man in his 30's had dirt covering the lower half of his body.

Emergency crews were able to rescue the worker by 5:15 p.m.

He was alert and in, "good condition."

The worker was taken to UC Medical Center by air care, Selby said.

"Our main objective was to get him out safely," she said.

Covington Fire Department, Erlanger Fire Department, Alexandria Fire Department, and several other agencies responded to the rescue.

The name of the worker is not being released at this time.

